undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Howard University Breaks Ground On 504-Unit Shaw Tower, $214M In Financing Secured
By Priya Choudhury,4 days ago
Howard University and a group of development partners have broken ground on a massive new residential tower in Shaw, a 504-unit building called The Hazel that will rise on the former East Towers parking lot at the intersection of 8th, 9th and W Streets NW. Construction financing of $214.1 million is backing the project, with completion anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2028.