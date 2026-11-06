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Obituary: Edward A. Warren
9 days ago
Ed was born in Van Nuys Ca. and grew up in North Hollywood. His working career started early as a child actor in Hollywood movies and commercials including the Lone Ranger and Roy Rodgers. He retired his working career after 37 years at Lockheed where he started as a draftsman and ended as a Manager in Composite Materials Development. He was a life member of the NRA and a 25 plus year member of the Elks Club in Lancaster, CA. As a friend of Ed’s you were a friend for life.