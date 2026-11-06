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Obituary: Peggy Meyer
9 days ago
Peggy was born in New Jersey and then the family moved to San Jose, CA while very young. Peggy made the move to SLT in the mid 70’s. She received her Masters Degree in Humanities from San Jose State U. while working at the Lake Tahoe Community College library. Peggy had worked in the tutoring center and taught Latin at LTCC and English at WNCC in NV. She was married to Leigh Meyer until his passing in the mid 90’s. Since Peggy’s retirement she has volunteered at The Bookworks a non-profit used book store. She was an active hiker & backcountry skier/snowshoer with her hiking gals. Her many friends will miss her wry sense of humor, kindness, intelligence and sweet joy. Peggy passed after a short fight with cancer with her dear 20 year partner, Marko Glush on September 11. Her funeral mass will be at Saint Theresa’s on November 12 at 2:00 with a graveside ceremony following. For further information contact Diana at diadorslt@yahoo.com.