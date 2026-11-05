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Villages of Lewiston & Youngstown Recreation to Expand Special Olympics NY Basketball Program
3 days ago
Brendan McDermott serves as the Recreation Director for the Village of Lewiston, beginning a partnership with the Village of Youngstown and Special Olympics New York to bring an inclusive, ever-growing basketball program to the Niagara County community. The idea bloomed from the Village of Lewiston through a strong relationship with...
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