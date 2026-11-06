undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MPZ Development LLC and Capstone Communities LLC celebrate opening of Baldwinville School Apts.
9 days ago
Templeton, MA MPZ Development LLC (MPZ) and Capstone Communities LLC (Capstone) celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Baldwinville School Apartments on Tuesday, October 20. The event marked the official delivery of Baldwinville School Apartments – the first multi-family housing project delivered in the town in more than 25 years, providing much-needed mixed-income housing to the local community.