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Chiefs WR Rashee Rice reportedly files for bankruptcy, citing $3.45 million in debts following fallout from 2024 car crash
By Yahoo Sports,9 days ago
Rice reportedly claimed that he owes $2.1 million as a result of multiple civil lawsuits. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings obtained by multiple outlets. In the filings, Rice reportedly claims that he has more than $3.45 million in debts. A...