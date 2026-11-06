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Axon Sued by California Drivers Over AI License Plate Cameras They Say They Cannot Avoid
By Eric Tanaka,8 days ago
Two California drivers filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Axon on November 3, accusing the company behind a growing network of AI-powered license plate cameras of failing to disclose how it collects, stores, uses and shares the data those cameras capture. Ryan Scott Mun of Daly City and Felix Phan of Palm Desert claim Axon operates more than 1,000 cameras across California, and they say the system has become something close to impossible to avoid.
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