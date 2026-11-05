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Lifetime Actress Natasha Wilson says dog attack left her with ‘permanent, visible and painful scar’ and lost earnings in new lawsuit
By Morning Honey Staff,2 days ago
Natasha Wilson, who has starred in Lifetime movies, sued a fellow dog park visitor, claiming his dog bit her in the face and left her with a “permanent, visible and painful scar.”. The actress named Gregory Marcel in the lawsuit and alleged that his dog, Scruffy, attacked her at...