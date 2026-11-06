undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hillary Clinton to Headline Little Rock Chamber's 161st Annual Meeting
By Sadie Littlefield,7 days ago
Hillary Clinton is set to headline the Little Rock Regional Chamber's 161st Annual Meeting on November 30, speaking to business leaders in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's a marquee pick for the Chamber's biggest event of the year, pairing the former first lady and secretary of state with a gathering built around the theme “People. Places. Progress.”