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All Of Us Are Dead Season 2's Netflix Streaming Release Window Gets Declared By Show Director JQ Lee: ‘I’ll Greet You In 2027’
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal,8 days ago
After a long wait, All of Us Are Dead Season 2 director JQ Lee finally provided a concrete release window for the zombie horror series' return to Netflix. Based on the webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun, All of Us Are Dead follows the students at Hyosan High School as a deadly virus rapidly turns people into flesh-eating zombies. All of Us Are Dead Season 1 premiered on Netflix on January 28, 2022, and it became a massive global hit. In February 2022, data from Advanced Television reported that the show ranked #1 on the non-English TV list with 124.79 million hours viewed in its first partial week and made the Top 10 in 91 countries, marking the highest first-week total for any Korean title at the time. Despite that success, the wait for Season 2 has been painstakingly long.