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¡Salud! Pinot Auction Returns to Willamette Valley With a Free Winery Pass Twist
By Lucas Wright,8 days ago
The Willamette Valley's biggest wine-for-a-cause weekend is back, and this year the ticket does double duty. ¡Salud!, the nonprofit that funds healthcare access for Oregon vineyard stewards and their families, is once again hosting its annual Oregon Pinot Noir Auction, with a Pinot Party set for Friday, Nov. 13, at Domaine Serene and a gala dinner the following night at The Allison Inn and Spa.