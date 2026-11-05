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Chrissy Teigen’s Ombré Iced Sugar Cookies Are Colorful, Customizable & Kid-Friendly
By Chrissy Teigen,3 days ago
"Hearst Magazines and AOL may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." Ooooh! Ahhhh! These look so fancy but they’re super easy to decorate. Even Toons and Miles could do the swirling...honestly better than me. All you do is make a bunch of different colors of icing and then pour them on top of each other in a ramekin or small bowl (just slightly wider than your cookies). Dip the top of the cookies in, let the excess drip off the bowl, and then swirl a bit with a toothpick if you want to try your hand at designing. You can even drip on some food coloring directly onto the cookies before they dry to add more pops of color. Bob Ross them as much or as little as you’d like. Just make sure to let the cookies cool COMPLETELY before frosting, otherwise the icing will melt! Not that I know from experience or anything...