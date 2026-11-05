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Why has Domantas Sabonis stopped shooting threes?
By Akis Yerocostas,7 days ago
Three years ago the Kings faced the Golden State Warriors in about as competitive and entertaining of a first round series as you can get. It was a thrilling matchup that went 7 games, but ended in disappointment for the Kings as Steph Curry and the Warriors shut the door on what to that point had been the most exciting season in almost two decades. One big factor in that playoff series was how the Warriors chose to guard Domantas Sabonis; Golden State dared Sabonis to shoot from outside, sagging off of him at every opportunity and packing the paint on the Kings. Sabonis failed to punish the Warriors for that, and after the series it became clear that in order to take the next step, he would have to become more comfortable shooting outside shots.