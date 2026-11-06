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Syracuse answers McNamara’s call with 55-point 2nd half in win over CCSU
By Noah Nussbaum,8 days ago
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Even after a 53-point win, Gerry McNamara wasn‘t satisfied. Syracuse’s 102-49 victory over Central Connecticut State Thursday night was a major improvement from the season-opening 16-point victory versus New Haven, one where McNamara railed into his team for allowing the Chargers to hang on.