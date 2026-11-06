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National Veterans Day Parade
By Kathleen Donner,9 days ago
On Sunday, Nov. 8, at noon, the National Veterans Parade will march up the parade route, Constitution Avenue from the National Archives to the White House. On Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., see 20 high school marching bands performing their halftime show on the Mall between the Washington Monument and the WWII Memorial. The National Veterans Parade 5k is on Sunday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. The NVP5K will run 3.1 miles along the National Mall. Enjoy post-race festivity and stay for the National Veterans Parade at noon. Registration fee is $65 online and through race day. nationalveteransparade.org.