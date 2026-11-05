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Democrats set to take power as midterm voter data shows shift among young men
By Emma Wulfhorst,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With Democrats set to take power on Capitol Hill, data on who voted in the midterm elections shows changes in the electorate. President Donald Trump’s failure to deliver on key campaign promises from 2024 is a main reason a wide range of voters participated this midterm cycle, with some crossing party lines to send a message to lawmakers. Trump says he is still favored.