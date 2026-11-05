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Player Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Colts – November 8, 2026
By Data Skrive,5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (2-6) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Dallas Cowboys (3-5) on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Cowboys rank seventh in scoring offense (27.4 points per game) and 27th in scoring defense (26.6 points allowed per game) this year. The Colts rank 26th with 291.1 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 22nd with 343.5 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.