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Delano London to Open in 2027
By Kimberly Inlander,3 days ago
Delano London will officially open in early 2027, overlooking Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park. “Delano has always been about creating a feeling,” said Ben Pundole, chief brand officer, Delano Hotels. “Bringing the brand to London feels particularly special because this is my home city with such a rich and varied cultural history. Delano London will be a space for discovery, somewhere you might strike up a conversation at Rose Bar with someone you’d never ordinarily meet, encounter a work by an emerging artist, or simply settle into an atmosphere that transports you beyond the bustle of the city outside. It’s a place for those who look for unique experiences.”