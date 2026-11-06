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Nearly 100,000 ballots are uncounted. That won’t change Stockton races much
By Shaylee Navarro • Stocktonia,8 days ago
Just over 90,000 ballots remain to be processed in San Joaquin County in an election where candidates in several local races have already clinched wins. Vote-by-mail ballots received on or before Election Day make up the bulk of those that are unprocessed — 83,239, according to the Registrar of Voters Office. An additional 3,656 provisional and conditional ballots make up the rest of what has yet to be counted.
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