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Best Sushi: Momiji
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. Offering handcrafted sushi in Capitol Hill and South Lake Union, Momiji’s menu has something for every palate—even vegetarians. The multi-page odyssey of a menu takes diners from raw bar options through appetizers, grilled and fried options, noodles, salads, and then dives into the hefty sushi list, starting with sashimi for the purists, and rolls that range from simple standards (California, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber) to inventive flavors with names like Demon Slayer (featuring scallops, enoki, amberjack, and roasted habanero), King of Fighters (snow crab legs, roasted bell pepper, portabella, and sockeye salmon), and the Badboy Roll (eel, avocado, cream cheese, and snow crab mix).