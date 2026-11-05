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North Park’s Sophia Magallanes-Tsang Brings Latina Lens to Biblical Interpretation
3 days ago
When North Park Theological Seminary (NPTS) assistant professor of Old Testament Dr. Sophia Magallanes-Tsang set out to write her book, Scripture, Our Comrade: A Relational Approach to Inductive Exegesis, she aimed to invite readers into Scripture through their own social, ethnic, and theological backgrounds. Magallanes-Tsang says that throughout her academic...