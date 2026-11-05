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Share Your Input on Sacramento County's Hazard Mitigation Plan
6 days ago
Sacramento County is updating its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, and residents are invited to provide feedback by November 20. The plan outlines strategies to reduce risks and impacts from natural disasters, including floods, droughts, wildfires, and severe weather. Developed in partnership with regional cities and special districts, the plan helps communities prepare for emergencies, protect property, and strengthen long-term resilience.