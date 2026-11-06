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Kabam Announces “WB All-Star Mayhem” – All-New Mobile RPG Uniting Nine Warner Bros. Animated Franchises
9 days ago
Batman, Bugs Bunny, Finn the Human, Scooby-Doo, Steven Universe and more collide in a free-to-play idle RPG built for the fans who grew up watching the classic animations. What happens when Pinky and the Brain try to take over television? Find out in WB All-Star Mayhem, a mobile game developed by Kabam under license from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Announced today by Kabam, WB All-Star Mayhem is an idle RPG designed as the ultimate nostalgic collision of beloved characters and worlds from Warner Bros., DC, Looney Tunes, and Cartoon Network. The game will begin limited regional testing starting this month on iOS and Android in select markets.