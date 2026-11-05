undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democrats congress sweep predicted to trigger 'AI earthquake' as tech leaders react
By Rikki Loftus,6 days ago
With Democrats celebrating a resounding victory at the midterm election polls, questions are now being raised about how Congress could potentially impact government policies. This includes the Trump administration’s interest in the expansion of AI, as Democratic lawmakers have already indicated plans to put a halt on the development of data centers.