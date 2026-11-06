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Oregon Can't Track Farmworker Complaints, State Report Finds Amid Overtime Fight
By Lucas Wright,8 days ago
Oregon has no single system for tracking data on farmworkers or handling their complaints about working conditions, according to a new state report that examined everything from pesticide exposure to substandard housing. The 75-page review, released by the Legislative Policy and Research Office, found that the state’s agricultural data is scattered across agencies, outdated by the time it reaches decision-makers, and incomplete in ways that make it hard to see the full picture of life and labor on Oregon farms.