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Local News: Friday, November 6th, 2026
9 days ago
A Thursday morning fire at a commercial building in Posey County displaced 13 people, but officials say everyone has a place to go. Fire crews were called to the building off Highway 65 just after 8:00 AM. The facility provides housing for migrant workers employed by Frey Produce. When firefighters arrived, flames and heavy smoke were concentrated on one side of the building. Smith Township Volunteer Fire Department Captain Chris Simms says the property is divided into three wings. He believes the west wing may be a total loss, while the other two sections could be salvageable. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about an hour. Because the fire happened during daytime work hours, departments called in mutual aid, bringing approximately 20 to 25 firefighters to the scene. Crews from Wadesville, Vanderburgh, Smith Township, Poseyville and Owensville Montgomery Township responded. The State Fire Marshal's Office is now leading the investigation into what caused the fire.