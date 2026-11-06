undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Judge Orders 14 Day Stop to Trump Building Arch Full of Lasers and Munitions Blocking Arlington Cemetery in Washington (Read it Here)
By Roger Friedman,9 days ago
Judge Tanya Chutkan. Remember her? She does not like Donald Trump. After receiving a message that Trump was getting ready to build his gigantic “triumphal arch” in Washington DC, the Judge has wisely ordered a 14 day temporary restraining order. The arch would throw shadows over Arlington Cemetery....