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By the numbers: Ad tech’s widening divide, as AppLovin surges and rivals struggle in Q3
By Ronan Shields,9 days ago
The latest quarterly earnings from six of the publicly traded ad tech companies reveal a tale of two cohorts, with AppLovin and Unity’s substantial growth contrasting with declining revenues at Criteo, Taboola, and Teads. The companies, which reported their third-quarter results this week, generated markedly different outcomes during the...