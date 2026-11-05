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North Portland Man Accused of Siccing Pit Bull, Beating Man Over Barking Dogs
By Amina Rashid,7 days ago
A North Portland man who stepped outside to ask his neighbors to quiet their barking dogs ended up bloodied and bitten, while a witness was allegedly pepper-sprayed, according to court documents detailing a July attack that led to an arrest nearly four months later. Rusty Shane Sturgill, 39, was taken into custody on Monday at Dawson Park and arraigned the next day on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a stun gun, tear gas or mace.
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