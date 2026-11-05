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Milwaukee's USM Marks 50 Years of Holiday Shops With 50-Plus Vendors
By Derek Lawson,7 days ago
Source: The original uploader was Sulfur at English Wikipedia. / Wikimedia Commons. University School of Milwaukee is celebrating 50 years of its Holiday Shops fundraiser this week, transforming its campus into what organizers describe as a festive pop-up boutique packed with more than 50 vendors from around the country. The milestone event runs Nov. 5 through 7, and admission is a cashless $10.
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