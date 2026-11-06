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Show Preview: O.A.R. Celebrates 30 Years at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on November 14
8 days ago
The countdown is on in Northeast Florida: O.A.R. brings its Three Decades Tour to The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. — a full night of music under the oaks at the Amp, with two hitmakers opening the evening. And it arrives at a special moment: St. Augustine is the second-to-last night of the entire 30th-anniversary tour.