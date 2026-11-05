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Nashville Police Hunt Man Who Knocked Out Two Broadway Strangers, 80-Year-Old Hospitalized
By Cat Ansar,7 days ago
Metro Nashville Police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of randomly punching two strangers as he walked past them on Broadway, leaving both unconscious and one of them, an 80-year-old man, hospitalized in intensive care. The attacks happened in two separate incidents on October 12 and targeted men ages 48 and 80, according to investigators.