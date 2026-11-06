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Doctoral Student Recognized for Research Excellence, Outstanding Volunteer Service at IFT FIRST 2026
9 days ago
Lei Chen, a doctoral student in the Department of Food Science at the U of A, received two notable recognitions at IFT FIRST 2026, the annual event and expo of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), held in Chicago, Illinois: selection as an Invited Student Research Presenter and receipt of the 2026 IFT Section Outstanding Volunteer Award.