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University Libraries to Celebrate Photographer Don House With Nov. 17 Reception
9 days ago
The University of Arkansas Libraries Special Collections Division will celebrate the work and legacy of Arkansas photographer and writer Don House at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the Mullins Library Event Space. The free, public event will feature remarks by House, a display of selected photographs from his collection and a reception with a musical performance by Shore and Cockram.