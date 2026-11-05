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Bacchus Wine & Spirits and Michelin Guide–Recommended Ethel’s Fancy to Host Exclusive LOUIS XIII Limited Edition Diwali Decanter Celebration
By PRZen,5 days ago
Limited to just nine couples, the inaugural private dining experience pairs a rare LOUIS XIII Diwali Edition decanter with an extraordinary evening of fine dining, Champagne, and luxury cognac. MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 / PRZen / Bacchus Wine & Spirits, an award-winning independent luxury wine and spirits retailer...