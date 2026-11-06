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‘We’re All Commercial Fishermen’: Maine and Virginia Stand Together on Menhaden
By American Small Pelagics Network,8 days ago
NEFSA video highlights a healthy fishery and the people, livelihoods, and communities affected by proposed cuts. WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Fishermen from Maine and Virginia are standing together in support of a healthy Atlantic menhaden fishery, calling on fisheries managers to maintain the coastwide quota after a 20% reduction took effect this year.
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