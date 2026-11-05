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Stagwell (STGW) Announces November and December Investor Conference Schedule
By Stagwell,7 days ago
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences in November and December 2026. Management is available for meetings throughout the day at the following conferences:. November...