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Most Travelers Rush Through This Arizona Desert Monument And Miss Its 21-Mile One-Way Mountain Loop
By Laura Hudson,6 days ago
A 21-mile dirt road in southern Arizona turns one-way after its very first mile. Once you commit, there’s no turning back, and honestly, you won’t want to. That road climbs out of sandy washes and into rugged, rust-colored mountains. Along the way, it passes a cactus that grows naturally in large numbers nowhere else in the United States.
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