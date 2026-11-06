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Understanding the Molding Process Builds Better Molds
By Christina Fuges,8 days ago
A mold looks different once you’ve watched it run. Cooling layout shows up in cycle time. Gate and vent decisions show up in the parts. Tooling choices show up in cost per part, long after the invoice is paid. Seeing those results gives a moldmaker feedback for the next build. That holds even for shops that never run production. Understanding the molding process helps any moldmaker build a better mold.
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