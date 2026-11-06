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Firefighters Recognized for their Bravery
By newtownpress,9 days ago
Woolwich Fire Company Assistant Chief Daniel deBear, and Firefighters Chadenzo. Antolini and Danile T. Bussey were recognized for their bravery in rescuing a resident from a burning home on Oct. 9. According to the Proclamation of recognition presented by Swedesboro Mayor Tom Fromm, the firemen are being recognized for their “bravery, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the job and citizens of Swedesboro/Woolwich Township”.
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