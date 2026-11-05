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GLADA feature goes to Johnnyreds Victory in a romp
By John Berry, for the Great Lakes Amateur Driving Association,4 days ago
Northfield, OH – The Great Lakes Amateur Driving Association (GLADA) Series continued on Wednesday (Nov. 4) at Northfield Park, with Johnnyreds Victory conquering the rainy elements, sloppy track and seven worthy opponents to score in 1:57.4. The 6-year-old gelded son of What The Hill scored by a resounding 10-1/4...