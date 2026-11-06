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The startup sending an extra set of hands to busy families
By Bill Meincke,8 days ago
There's an adage that when you become a parent, you meet time. Time seems to speed up: a year feels like a month, a month like a day, and a day like a minute. With work, commuting, sleep, laundry, meals, dishes, cleaning, and school drop-offs and pick-ups, the cycle repeats itself. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, household chores take about two hours each day.