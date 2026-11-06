undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NDREAM Recruits Participants for 2nd CBT of 'Project: AZALEA'
By Doohyun "Biit" Lee,9 days ago
NDREAM announced on November 6 that it is accepting applications until November 13 for the second closed beta test (CBT) of its new RTS title, Project: AZALEA. Applications can be submitted via the form provided in the Steam announcement. Windows PC users aged 14 or older with a Steam account are eligible to apply. Selected participants will receive individual emails on November 14 containing their Steam product code and installation instructions.