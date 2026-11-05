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JBL Professional Introduces 3 Series MkIII Powered Studio Monitors and Subwoofer
6 days ago
Home » News » JBL Professional Introduces 3 Series MkIII Powered Studio Monitors and Subwoofer. Most extensive 3 Series redesign to date brings re-engineered acoustics, new Class D amplification, simplified room optimization and integrated mounting for music, video and content creators. NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA — HARMAN Professional Solutions, the...