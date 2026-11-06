undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
American Chemistry Council Statement on Results of 2026 Congressional Elections
By KERRY PIANOFORTE,9 days ago
The American Chemistry Council (ACC) and our member companies congratulate the newly elected members of Congress and look forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to advance policies that strengthen American manufacturing, drive innovation, and support a more affordable and prosperous future for all Americans. American...