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Drake University Theatre Arts Presents Musical “Urinetown” Nov. 19–22
4 days ago
Drake University Theatre Arts invites audiences to its third and final production of the fall semester, “Urinetown,” a full-length musical with music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis. The show will be performed in Performing Arts Hall inside Harmon Fine Arts Center on Drake University’s campus, with evening shows Nov. 19–21 at 7:30 p.m. and afternoon shows Nov. 21 and 22 at 2 p.m.