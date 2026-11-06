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WHO IS DEFINING AMERICAN FASHION NOW? THE 2026 CFDA AWARDS REVEAL A CHANGING INDUSTRY
By Editor’s Corner,8 days ago
From Rachel Scott’s distinctive approach to modern womenswear to Ralph Lauren’s continued influence on American style, the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards celebrated the designers shaping fashion’s present and future. American fashion has never belonged to a single aesthetic, generation, or cultural movement. Its history has been shaped...