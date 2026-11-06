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How to Transform a Spare Room into an Inspiring Home Office
9 days ago
Many homes have an extra room that gradually becomes a temporary holding zone for unpacked boxes, seasonal clothing, or miscellaneous storage. When personal routines change and the need for a quiet place to handle daily projects arises, that underutilized space represents an exciting opportunity. Turning a spare bedroom or flex area into a focused work environment allows you to establish clear boundaries between your working hours and personal downtime.