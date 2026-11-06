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Yankees news: Bellinger and Rice named Silver Slugger finalists
By Yankees Editorials & Reactions,9 days ago
Two Yankees named among Silver Slugger finalists; bullpen needs more than just reunions; analyzing Jones’ swing. SNY | Phillip Martínez The finalists for the American League Silver Slugger Awards were revealed on Thursday, and two Yankees will have a chance to bring home some hardware. Ben Rice, who is competing in the DH position and hit 41 homers with a 149 wRC+, could earn his first award, and outfielder Cody Bellinger is a candidate to win his third. Rice will compete with AL MVP candidate Yordan Álvarez, though.