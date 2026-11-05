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Connors and Ferris Sectional Championship Preview: Canandaigua and Greece Athena to meet in Class A2
By Tyler Hathaway,5 days ago
CANANDAIGUA GRAY WOLVES (8-1) vs. GREECE ATHENA TROJANS (4-5) How they arrived here: Canandaigua defeated No. 8 seed Greece Olympia/Odyssey in the opening round 49-13 before beating No. 4 seed Vertus 34-0 in the semifinals. Greece Athena knocked off No. 2 seed Brockport 49-35 in the quarterfinals and won 43-41 over No. 7 seed Irondequoit to clinch a spot in the championship game.